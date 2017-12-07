CrossOver 17.0.0 is the latest stable release of the application, which is a graphical user interface for the open-source Wine compatibility layer for installing Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems, and it comes with support for the latest Microsoft Office 2016 office suite and Quicken 2017.

For those using the older Microsoft Office 2010 and Microsoft Office 2013 office suites via CrossOver, the CrossOver 17.0.0 update brings a bunch of functional improvements, and it makes sure you can successfully install and run many of your favorite Windows apps on your GNU/Linux distribution and macOS.

For Linux users, CrossOver 17.0.0 lets them install and play the League of Legends game, and brings all the latest Wine compatibility layer updates. Thousands of improvements have been implemented in CrossOver’s core technology when compared to previous releases of the application.

CrossOver 17.0.0 is available for free as an upgrade for existing customers, and it can be purchased from CodeWeavers for as low as $29.95 USD.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/crossover-17-lets-you-install-microsoft-office-2016-on-your-linux-computer-518843.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht