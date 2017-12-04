Ubuntu Unity Remix? Are We Going To Get A New Ubuntu “Unity” Flavor In Future?

With Ubuntu 17.10 release, Canonical made a move from Unity desktop environment to GNOME. Canonical tried to keep some Unity feel and gave the new GNOME edition a makeover. While many welcomed this step, many people expressed their concerns and support for Ubuntu Unity.

It looks like some members of the Ubuntu family are making efforts to turn Ubuntu Unity into an official LTS distribution of Unity. Spotted by OMG Ubuntu, this proposal has already the backing of a former Compiz/Unity dev. Also, many Canonical employees are offering their support to the same.

If things turn out as the developers are hoping, we might get another official Ubuntu flavor. I won’t mind.

It’s also worth noting that Canonical has, kind of, abandoned Unity project, so lots of effort would be needed to turn Unity 7 into a continuously updated and maintained desktop.

You can keep track of the latest developments related to Ubuntu Unity development here. There’s an Ubuntu 18.04-based Unity image as well for trying out.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-unity-7-remix-new-ubuntu-flavor-possible/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht