deepin 15.5 Linux Distro Released — Get A Beautiful And Easy-to-use Linux Experience

After much anticipation, the deepin project has finally pushed the latest version of deepin Linux distro, i.e., deepin 15.5. Following its design philosophy, deepin continues to bring an attractive and easy to use desktop experience to the open source enthusiasts. These capabilities have helped this OS to find a good place on our lists of most beautiful and beginner-friendly Linux distros. As expected, deepin 15.5 continues to refine its already near-perfect experience and brings important changes that need to be mentioned.

This release has brought the full support for HiDPI and ensures that the appropriate resolution for HiDPI is identified. As a result, your experience with fonts, icons, and overall interface will turn out to be more pleasant.

15.5 comes with pre-installed Deepin Clone and Deepin Recovery, which help you to clone, backup and restore your disks. Deepin Recovery lets you enter the repair mode directly from startup interface in case you’re facing some problem in booting.

Apart from gesture improvement, fingerprint support has also been added for supported devices for authentication purposes. With the new Wi-Fi Hotspot feature, you can also turn your PC into a wireless router and share the internet with others.

A new feature for auto color and temperature adjustment has been added to save you from visual fatigue and better sleep.

It goes without saying that the applications in Deepin Family have been updated; this list includes Deepin File Manager, Image Viewer, Screenshot, Screen Recorder, Terminal, Movie, etc.

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht