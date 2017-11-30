NXP’s open source OpenIL Linux distro has Xenomai and OpenTSN support

NXP unveiled an “Open Industrial Linux” (OpenIL) distribution with real-time Xenomai extensions, crypto security, and support for OpenTSN networking.

NXP announced a Buildroot-based, Xenomai-hardened “Open Industrial Linux” (OpenIL) distribution designed for industrial, networking, and secure connectivity applications that require real-time, determinist performance. OpenIL is billed as being open source, community backed, and hardware agnostic. One of OpenIL’s key differentiating features is support for OpenTSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) support, which is also supported on NXP’s networking-oriented, dual ARMv8 core QorIQ Layerscape LS1028A system-on-chip. OpenIL is currently optimized for use with a new LS1021A TSN Switch Board that acts as an evaluation board for the LS1028A and NXP’s earlier LS1021A SoC.

OpenIL “simplifies and automates the process of building a complete Linux system for an embedded system, using cross-compilation,” says NXP. The open source, user-customizable OpenIL is pruned down to include only the “necessary Linux packages and industry packages in order to make the system more lightweight,” says the chipmaker.

OpenIL is currently tested for building embedded Linux distros within Ubuntu 16.10 and 16.04, as well as CentOS Linux 7 (Core) and 6.7 (Final). The system is available with an optional instantiation of the Ubuntu user-space filesystem layout.

Source: http://linuxgizmos.com/nxps-open-source-openil-linux-distro-has-xenomai-and-opentsn-support/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht