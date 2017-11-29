Linux for the Industry 4.0 era: New distro for factory automation

NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions, just announced a Linux distribution that is intended to support factory automation. It’s called Open Industrial Linux (OpenIL), and it’s promising true industrial-grade security based on trusted computing, hardened software, cryptographic operations and end-to-end security.

The fact that factory managers and industrial equipment manufacturers are turning to Linux is not surprising considering its operational stability, professional approach to system security, and its obvious low cost of ownership. The importance of the security and reliability of manufacturing security to the well being of any industrial nation is clear from the focus that DHS places on this sector.

OpenIL is helping to usher in a new trend in smart factory automation referred to as Industry 4.0. This “smart factory” vision was initiated in Germany and provides features such as high flexibility, self-optimization, self-configuration, self-diagnosis, and intelligent worker support.

OpenIL includes the Xenomai — a real-time framework for Linux, XML and NETCONF network configuration utilities, Precision time synchronization using gPTP, Ethernet drivers for time-sensitive networking and support for edge computing services.

