Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon And MATE Editions Released

After the release of Linux Mint 18.2 in June, the developers of this user-friendly operating system have just shipped Mint 18.3 “Sylvia.”

Linux Mint 18.3 is a long-term release that’ll remain supported until 2021. It’s powered by Linux kernel 4.10 and Ubuntu 16.04 package base. 18.3 comes with obvious refinements, fixes, and new features.

A major highlight feature of this version is massive improvement made to Software Manager. The developers have worked to make it look more modern and polished the same to bring a better experience to the end users by taking some inspiration from GNOME Software.

As a great companion to Backup Tool, Mint 18.3 brings Timeshift, which is a dedicated tool for system snapshots. A new tool named System Reports too has been developed to generate reports whenever any crash occurs.

Other improvements include Window Progress, Hybrid Sleep, new Login Screen, better HiDPI support, etc.

Unlike other Linux distros like Ubuntu or Arch, Linux Mint is still shipping 64-bit as well as 32-bit installation images.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-18-3-released-download-torrent-iso/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht