Based on the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system, Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.5 uses the latest Xfce 4.12 desktop environment by default for the Desktop edition and it’s powered by the upstream Linux 4.10.0-40 kernel. This is the first release of the OS two ship with two editions, Desktop and Core.

The Desktop edition of Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.5 ships with popular apps like the Chromium web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client with the Lightning calendar extension, Shotwell image viewer and organizer, Dia diagram creator, Audacious audio player, Parole Media Player, and Skype VoIP client.

On top of that, the operating system offers fully licensed multimedia codecs and out-of-the-box support for popular gamepads and controllers. Overall, Black Lab Enterprise Linux 11.5 gets an extra layer of enhancements, making it an excellent drop-in replacement for macOS or Microsoft Windows, as well as other GNU/Linux distros.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-enterprise-linux-11-5-officially-released-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-3-lts-518728.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht