BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 Available For Download — 50+ New Hacking Tools And Kernel 4.13.12

BlackArch Linux 2017.11.24 Available For Download — 50+ New Hacking Tools And...

Derived from Arch Linux, BlackArch calls itself a complete Linux distribution for penetration testing and security research. The ethical hacking enthusiasts also have the option to convert their existing Arch installations in BlackArch Linux. In our list of best ethical hacking operating systems, this distro enjoys a good ranking.

The dedicated team behind this project keeps updating all packages from time to time. Recently, as a big change, the team announced their decision to drop the support for 32-bit architecture; it makes sense after Arch decided to do so.

The new version comes with lots of updated components and packages. Here’s the complete set of changes that you’re going to get:

Linux 4.13.12

Added 50+ new tools

BlackArch installer updated to 0.6

All BlackArch tools and packages updated

All system packages updated

All Window manager menus update

In case you’re already running BlackArch operating system on your machine, you don’t need to download the new image.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/blackarch-linux-2017-11-24-download-features-update/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht