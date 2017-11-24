For those not familiar with Arne Exton’s work, he regularly creates live ISO images based on the latest Ubuntu or Debian operating systems and shipping with the most recent GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software. ExTiX is an Ubuntu-based distro that has no less than five editions, including the new Deepin one.

ExTiX is dubbed by the developer as “The Ultimate Linux System,” and the new ExTiX Deepin released today lives up to the name as everything just works. The distribution is based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system and inherits all of its core components and applications.

However, the default desktop environment is Deepin Desktop as featured in the upcoming Deepin 15.5 release. We recommend studying the list of pre-installed packages if you’re curious to know what exactly is included in ExTiX Deepin, and check out the screenshot gallery below to see it in action.

Also included in the distro is Deepin Screen Recorder and Refracta Tools. The latter you can use to create your own live system based on Ubuntu or ExTiX Deepin, even without installing anything on your personal computer.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/extix-the-ultimate-linux-system-now-has-a-deepin-edition-based-on-ubuntu-17-10-518696.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht