‘Urgent data corruption issue’ destroys filesystems in Linux 4.14

A filesystem-eating bug has been found in Linux 4.14.

First reported last week by developer Pavel Goran, the problem struck bcache, a tool that lets one use a solid state disk drive as a read/write cache for another drive. bcache is often used to store data from a slow disk on faster media.

Goran noticed the problem after trying to upgrade Gentoo from version 4.13 of the Linux kernel to version 4.14. During that effort he noticed “reads from the bcache device produce different data in 4.14 and 4.13.”

After plenty of analysis, he concluded that “this looks like a very serious bug that can corrupt or completely destroy the data on bcache devices.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/11/22/linux_4_14_bcache_bug_destroys_data/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht