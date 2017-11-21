Powered by a recent kernel from the long-term supported Linux 4.9 series, version 4.9.51, SparkyLinux 4.7 is now available for download (see link below) with all the updates pushed upstream in the software repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series as of November 17, 2017.

This version comes with the Xfce 4.12.3, LXDE 0.99.2, and Openbox 3.6.1 graphical environments, the latest Calamares 3.1.8 graphical installer, as well as Mozilla Firefox 52.5.0 ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.4.0, LibreOffice 5.2.7, VLC Media Player 2.2.6, Pidgin 2.12.0, Transmission 2.92, HexChat 2.12.4, and DeaDBeeF 0.7.2.

The SparkyLinux 4.7 release comes with live ISO images with the Xfce, LXDE, and Openbox (MinimalGUI) desktop environments/window managers, as well as a text mode edition (MinimalCLI) for both 32-bit (i686) and 64-bit (x86_64/amd64) hardware. While the new ISO images are provided mostly for those who want to deploy SparkyLinux on new computer or reinstall, existing users using a release from the SparkyLinux 4.x “Tyche” series can upgrade to version 4.7 right now by running the commands below in a terminal emulator followed by a system restart.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/sparkylinux-4-7-tyche-out-now-with-latest-debian-gnu-linux-9-stretch-updates-518625.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht