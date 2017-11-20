Red Hat released Fedora 27 last week offering containers and the latest GNOME, but for big business, it’s the next OpenStack release to watch out for.

Red Hat announced OpenStack Platform 12 at the OpenStack Summit in Sydney earlier this month, with the release expected within weeks.

This will be a significant release for Red Hat’s version of the collaborative open-source public- and private-cloud platform OpenStack, being the first version to deliver all its services containerised. “It’s the first step in a longer journey. Our vision is to deliver OpenStack deployed by Kubernetes in the long run,” Nick Barcet, senior director of OpenStack Product Management, Red Hat, told iTWire. Red Hat’s strategy over the last three years, Barcet explained, is to provide a stable solution. “Stable when you install it, stable when you run it, stable when you upgrade it,” Barcet said.

Red Hat also announced Ceph Storage 3.0 which Barcet describes as “a very important milestone in our storage strategy because it delivers a new way to access storage held in a Ceph cluster – not only storage as a block and an object as before but also as a shared filesystem”.

Red Hat further announced large Australian insurance firm IAG is being added to the array of Red Hat OpenStack reference customers, along with the French-originating multi-national telco Origin, and the Singapore-based MyRepublic.

Source: https://www.itwire.com/the-linux-distillery/80865-red-hat-openstack-platform-12-imminent,-paves-way-for-kubernetes-in-platform-13.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht