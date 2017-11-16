KDevelop 5.2 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved C++, PHP and Python Support

Almost half a year in the making, KDevelop 5.2 is a major release that introduces more analyzer plugins to the Analyzer menu entry implemented in the previous release, KDevelop 5.1. These include Heaptrack, a heap memory profiler for Linux apps written in C/C++ and Cppcheck, a popular static analyzer for the C++ programming language, which can be used from inside KDevelop by default.

Apart from the new analyzer plugins, KDevelop 5.2 comes with a bunch of improvements for the C++, Python, and PHP programming languages. For PHP support, this release introduces the callable type, process member properties and calls for unsure types, null and spaceship coalesce operators, support for non-scalar constants, support for variadic functions, and PHP7 IIFE syntax parsing.

There’s also support for the Class::{expr}() syntax from the PHP 5.4 series, support for variadic functions in the documentation pop-up, the ability for $this to act as an array when using ArrayAccess, and support for additional cases of function argument unpacking, which received better syntax support. On the other hand, the C++ support was improved with better performance of C++ code completion.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/kdevelop-5-2-open-source-ide-released-with-improved-c-plus-plus-and-php-support-more-518565.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht