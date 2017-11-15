Samsung Demonstrates Ubuntu 16 Running Natively On DeX

Samsung Electronics is entertaining the idea of bringing the full-fledged Linux operating system to the Samsung DeX platform, and these efforts were highlighted in a recent concept demo video published on YouTube by Samsung Newsroom, showcasing Samsung DeX running the Ubuntu 16 Linux distribution. Assuming that this feature will be implemented, it may place the DeX docking station on the radars of more potential customers as the product could grow in popularity especially amongst Linux users.

The Samsung DeX docking station was introduced earlier this year along with the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship series. It’s an accessory that attempts to create a bridge between smartphone and desktop experiences and promotes the idea that a handset can provide a desktop replacement.

Samsung Electronics seems committed to bettering the DeX platform as stated previously in October, and the next big step in the platform’s evolution seems to be the inclusion of Linux support outside of the beta channels. It’s unclear when this feature might be released to the general public but once it does, it could place the DeX station back on the map for many Samsung phone users who may have been disappointed by their first impressions.

Source: https://www.androidheadlines.com/2017/11/samsung-demonstrates-ubuntu-16-running-natively-dex.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht