Linux Distros On Smartphone: The First “Linux On Galaxy” Demo Is Here

Technology companies involved in desktop and mobile space have been trying hard to achieve a perfect sense of convergence. Microsoft has been doing it with the help of Continuum; Apple has its own approach to make the iPad workflow more PC-like. Along the same lines, Samsung launched the new DeX dock with its flagship Galaxy S8.

In October, we reported on the company’s plans to create an application that would let the Linux enthusiasts run native Linux distributions on their mobile devices. To do so, they would need to connect their Galaxy smartphones to a bigger screen via DeX.

Now, offering a glimpse into the future, the company has released a video. Titled “[Concept Demo] Linux on Galaxy x Samsung DeX,” the video shows a device being put on DeX and using an app named “Linux on Galaxy” to launch a Linux distro.

While the Ubuntu desktop shown in the video looks a little bit different, it would be exciting to see how things turn out once Linux on Galaxy app is released by Samsung. There isn’t any rough timeline to know when the app would be released, but you can sign up for latest updates and stay in know.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-distros-galaxy-first-demo-samsung/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht