Kubuntu 17.10 was released on October 19, 2017, with the KDE Plasma 5.10.5 desktop environment by default. If you’re running Kubuntu 17.10 on your personal computer, you can now update it to the KDE Plasma 5.11.3 desktop environment, a bugfix release that addresses multiple issues and annoyances.

The KDE Plasma 5.11.3 packages landed today in the Kubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive), not Kubuntu 17.10’s standard software repositories, along with several other recent KDE applications and core component, including the recently released Krita 3.3.2.1 digital painting software.

To update your Kubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) installation to the KDE Plasma 5.11.3 desktop environment and also install the Krita 3.3.2.1 release, you need to first install the Kubuntu Backports PPA, and then attempt a full upgrade in a terminal emulator app, such as Konsole.

With the Kubuntu Backports PPA installed and enabled on your Kubuntu 17.10 operating system, you’ll continue to receive software updates for the KDE Plasma 5.11 desktop environment as they are released upstream, as well as for any other apps you might have installed.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/kubuntu-17-10-users-can-now-update-to-kde-plasma-5-11-3-desktop-environment-518475.shtml

submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht