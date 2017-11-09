The development team behind the IPFire professional and hardened Linux firewall distribution announced the release of the IPFire 2.19 Core Update 116 software patch, which addresses several security issues.

Coming only a few days after the Core Update 115 release, which introduced a new IPFire Captive Portal allowing for easy access control of wireless and wired networks, along with updated OpenVPN configuration options, the IPFire 2.19 Core Update 116 release patches important security vulnerabilities.

For starters, the update bumps the OpenSSL version to 1.0.2m, a release that addresses two security flaws affecting modern AMD Ryzen and Intel Broadwell processors, as well as certificate data. More details about the two vulnerabilities are available at CVE-2017-3736 and CVE-2017-3735.

Also implemented in the IPFire 2.19 Core Update 116 software update are new versions of the GNU Wget, Apache, Snort, and XZ components, patching bugs and security vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code. The new versions are GNU Wget 1.19.2, Apache 2.4.29, Snort 2.9.11, and XZ 5.2.3.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/latest-ipfire-2-19-linux-firewall-update-patches-openssl-wget-vulnerabilities-518430.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht