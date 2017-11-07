Released in early July 2017, Pardus 17 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.9 kernel series. Now, the first point release, Pardus 17.1, is available to download bringing all the latest technologies from the Debian GNU/Linux 9.2 “Stretch” release.

On top of that, Pardus 17.1 makes various user-visible changes, such as to rename the Downloads folder to Downloaded, enhance the System Settings Menu, redesign the default printer test page, remove the password for the live “pardus” user, update the Symbol system theme, as well as to add a bunch of new desktop wallpapers.

Additionally, it addresses two crashes reported by users from Pardus 17.0, one that occurred when the user tried to run the GDebi graphical installer, and the other one when using the GNOME Disks program. The Pardus 17.1 update also includes numerous security patches and system performance improvements.

With this release, the Pardus developers have added support for Deepin Desktop Media to the DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment) desktop environment edition. However, Pardus 17.1 is also available as an Xfce edition, this being the default desktop environment for Pardus, as well as a Sever edition.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-based-pardus-17-1-linux-distro-released-with-deepin-desktop-media-support-518409.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht