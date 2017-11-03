VMware announced the release of Project Photon OS 2.0 on Nov. 1, providing users with improved security and management capabilities.

Photon OS is an open-source Linux operating system that has been purpose-built and optimized for container deployments. The Photon container operating system was first announced in April 2015. The Photon OSproject reached its 1.0 milestone the following year in June 2016.

The Photon OS became a cornerstone of the larger Photon Platform in August 2016, which aimed to provide a more complete cloud-native platform for container application deployment and management. VMware however decided to discontinue the Photon Platform, and as of October 6th, 2017, the Photon Platform reached its End of Life.

Though the Photon Platform is dead, Photon OS remains, and VMware is advancing it further with the 2.0 update. Photon OS can run on VMware infrastructure as well as public clouds, including Google Compute Engine (GCE) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and Microsoft Azure.

Among the new features in the Photon OS 2.0 milestone is the new Photon Management Daemon. The management tool provides an API-powered interface to help manage application packages, users and networking on Photon OS-powered containers. VMware has also improved security in Photon OS by supporting secure EFI boot and by configuring a secure kernel that follows the best practices of the Kernel Self-Protection Project (KSPP).

Source: https://www.serverwatch.com/server-news/vmware-advances-its-photon-os-linux-operating-system-for-containers.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht