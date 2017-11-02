Zorin OS is an Ubuntu-based distribution targeted at those who want to migrate from Microsoft’s Windows and Apple’s macOS computer operating system to an Open Source alternative that offers them a more secure, stable, and reliable computing environment. Zorin OS 12 is the latest stable version of the Linux OS, and it got its second point release in September 2017.

Both the Zorin OS 12.1 and 12.2 maintenance updates helped the Zorin OS 12 series to pass the one million downloads mark since distro’s initial release on November 18, 2016, and the best part is that over 60 percent of these downloads are from users using either Windows or macOS, which means that Zorin OS’ mission was successfully achieves.

In celebration of the “one million downloads” achievement, the Zorin OS developers announced that they’re currently working on a new tool that would make the deployment of Zorin OS across multiple computers in an organization a breeze. They aim to bring Zorin OS to more public schools, governments, educational institutions, and even to some small and medium-sized businesses.

Of course, the Zorin OS devs are also working on the next major release of the GNU/Linux distribution, which should be unveiled sometime in 2018, probably based on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system from Canonical.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-12-passes-one-million-downloads-mark-60-are-windows-and-mac-users-518337.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht