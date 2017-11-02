Every month, the Arch Linux developers bake an up-to-date installation image (a.k.a. ISO) that includes all the security patches and package updates that they’ve pushed through the stable software repositories of the GNU/Linux distribution during the month that just ended.

Arch Linux 2017.11.01 is the ISO snapshot for the month of November 2017, powered by the Linux 4.13.9 kernel and incorporating all the updates released during October 2017. Weighing around 523 MB in size, the Arch Linux 2017.11.01 installation image is supported only on 64-bit platforms as 32-bit installations aren’t possible anymore.

However, with every new Arch Linux ISO snapshots, they are built only for those who want to deploy the Linux-based operating system on new computers or existing users that planned to reinstall their PCs, because of various reasons, and didn’t want to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after installation.

If you have a healthy Arch Linux installations, then there’s no need for you to download the new ISO snapshot. To keep your Arch Linux system up-to-date at all times, simply run the “sudo pacman -Syu” command in a terminal emulator, and make sure you reboot your system when a new kernel is installed.

Arch Linux 2017.11.01 is available for download right now from the official website or via our web portal for newcomers. If you have trouble installing Arch Linux, you can always rely on our in-depth “A Beginners’ Guide to Installing Arch Linux” tutorial.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/arch-linux-2017-11-01-is-now-available-for-download-with-linux-kernel-4-13-9-518338.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht