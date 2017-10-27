Full Circle Magazine #126

Full Circle – the independent magazine for the Ubuntu Linux community are proud to announce the release of issue one hundred and twenty-six.
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : LateX, Intro To FreeCAD, and tmux
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Researching With Linux
* My Opinion: Writing With Ubuntu
* KODI Room: Rebuilding
* Review: Pop!_OS
* Ubuntu Games: Pac-Man 256
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and much more.
Get it while it’s hot!
