Linux Mint Is Killing Its KDE Edition, Debian-based LMDE 3 “Cindy” Is Coming

Last month, we told you that Linux Mint 18.3 will be codenamed Sylvia and gave you a preview of what features you should expect from the upcoming release. While there isn’t any specific release date fixed for Mint 18.3, we can expect to land somewhere in December 2017 with Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS base.

In its monthly news update, Linux Mint team has just shared some interesting updates. The biggest highlight of the update is the discontinuation of KDE edition of this beginner-friendly Linux distro. As a result, Mint 18.3 will be the last release to feature a KDE edition.

“KDE is amazing but it’s not what we want to focus on,” the team says. The announcement adds that KDE is a fantastic environment but it’s also a “different world.” This makes sense as KDE’s whole ecosystem and the QT toolkit have very little in common with Mint.

Let’s hope that this step gives Mint development team more time and resources to work on Cinnamon and bring an even more polished Mint desktop experience to the users.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-mint-kills-kde-edition-lmde-3/

Submitted by. Arnfried Walbrecht