Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Is Named ‘Bionic Beaver’

Just last week, the Linux enthusiasts celebrated the release of Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark, which will remain supported for a period of nine months. While many users had already upgraded their machines to this release, others are waiting for the next LTS release, i.e., Ubuntu 18.04.

This also brings us to its codename, which has been just revealed by Canonical boss Mark Shuttleworth. The Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release is named Bionic Beaver.

Describing the qualities of Beaver, Shuttleworth wrote on his website: “Our mascot this cycle is a mammal known for its energetic attitude, industrious nature and engineering prowess.”

Giving the reasoning behind the adjective “Bionic,” he called it a “neatly nerdy 21st-century twist in honor of the relentless robots running Ubuntu Core.”

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-codename-bionic-beaver/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht