The Linux Foundation on Monday introduced the Community Data License Agreement, a new framework for sharing large sets of data required for research, collaborative learning and other purposes.

CDLAs will allow both individuals and groups to share data sets in the same way they share open source software code, the foundation said.

“As systems require data to learn and evolve, no one organization can build, maintain and source all data required,” noted Mike Dolan, VP of strategic programs at The Linux Foundation.

“Data communities are forming around artificial intelligence and machine learning use cases, autonomous systems, and connected civil infrastructure,” he told LinuxInsider. “The CDLA license agreements enable sharing data openly, embodying best practices learned over decades of sharing source code.”

The agreement could help foster an increase in data sharing across a variety of industries, supporting collaboration in climate modeling, automotive safety, energy consumption, building permit processes, water use management and other functions.

The agreement calls for two main sets of licenses, which are designed to help data contributors and consumers work with a uniform set of guidelines that clarify the rules of the road and mitigate risks.

The Sharing license encourages contributions of data to the community. The Permissive license does not require any additional sharing of data.

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/Linux-Foundation-Launches-Open-Data-Licensing-Agreements-84903.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht