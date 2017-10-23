Pop!_OS Is Finally Here — System76’s Ubuntu-based Operating System For Developers

Earlier this year in June, we reported that System76 is creating its own Linux distro called Pop!_OS. This development was preceded by Canonical’s announcement that Ubuntu will make a move from Unity to GNOME desktop environment. It was a big step for System76, a company who creates laptops that ship with Ubuntu pre-installed.

Now, Pop!_OS has entered beta phase and available for testing. The first stable release of Pop!_OS, i.e., Pop!_OS 17.10, is slated to arrive on October 19. It’ll be based on Ubuntu 17.10 operating system, so the release of Ubuntu 17.10 Final Beta and Pop!_OS beta isn’t a coincidence.

In future, Pop!_OS will follow Ubuntu’s version numbers and release schedule. So, we’ll get two stable releases every year, preceded by Alpha and Beta releases.

While Pop!_OS is based on GNOME, it has its distinct appeal and minimalist approach. According to System76’s development approach, Pop!_OS is created for the people who use their computers to create things, particularly in computer science and maker fields. In other words, Pop!_OS has made this distro for developers.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/pop_os-beta-download-features-developers/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht