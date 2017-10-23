“Linux On Galaxy” Is Bringing Your Favorite Linux Distros On Smartphones

Technology companies have worked in the past to let your smartphones work like desktop computers; Microsoft’s Continuum is the most notable effort in this direction. The latest attempt was made by Samsung. The company, with the launch of its flagship Galaxy S8, introduced the new DeX dock. By spending $150, one can get a familiar PC interface and connect your device to a big screen.

In a related development, which is surely going to make Linux enthusiasts excited, Samsung has announced that it’s working on an application that’ll let you run different Linux distributions on Galaxy smartphones.

Called “Linux On Galaxy,” this application will let you use DeX to turn your smartphone into a desktop PC. By connecting a mouse and keyboard, you’ll be able to use many desktop apps.

This app is being developed with the developer community in mind. “Now developers can code using their mobiles on-the-go and seamlessly continue the task on a larger display with Samsung DeX,” the announcement says.

Linux On Galaxy will be installed as an app on your smartphone. You can run multiple Linux distros like Ubuntu or Debian and work in a Linux OS environment.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-on-galaxy-distros-smartphone/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht