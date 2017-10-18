As you are aware, there’s a major WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access II) security vulnerability in the wild, affecting virtually any device or operating system that uses the security protocol, including all GNU/Linux distributions.

Security researcher Mathy Vanhoef was the one to discover the WPA2 bug, which affects the wpa_supplicant and hostapd packages on Linux-based operating systems, allowing a remote attacker to obtain sensitive information like credit card numbers, passwords, usernames, etc. with key reinstallation attacks (a.k.a. KRACK).

Canonical announced that it patched the security issue in the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) releases, as well as all official derivatives, including Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Studio.

In their security notice, Canonical notes the fact that two other security vulnerabilities were patched, both discovered by Imre Rad.

Run updates and restart ASAP! A major security update was issued that affects anyone using Wifi.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-debian-fedora-and-elementary-os-all-patched-against-wpa2-krack-bug-518075.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht