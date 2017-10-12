Endless OS Is First Linux Distro to Support Flatpak Apps from Flathub by Default

Endless OS has recently become the first GNU/Linux distribution to enable support for Flatpak apps from Flathub by default with the latest release.

Flatpak has been around for some time now, and it’s gaining more and more popularity among GNU/Linux distributions. Endless OS is the latest to announce that it brings support for Flatpak apps, though it’s the first to offer support for this universal binary format directly from the Flathub repository, by default.

Last month, the Flatpak developers over at Red Hat announced that their Flathub software repository received a modern, web-based frontend, which allows users to easily browse all available Flatpak apps at a glance, and developers to add their own Flatpaks to the list of more than 100 apps.

Starting with version 3.2.5, the Endless OS installation images enable support for installing Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository by default. The latest Endless OS version at the moment of writing is 3.2.6 though, and you can download for 64-bit computers with your preferred language from the official website.

With the adoption of the Flatpak technologies, Endless OS aims to offer users access to even a broader range of software applications.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/endless-os-is-first-linux-distro-to-enable-support-for-flatpak-apps-from-flathub-518002.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht