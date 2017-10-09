Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 “Goedel” Released with KDE Plasma 5.10.5, Linux 4.12.4

Dubbed “Goedel” after the philosopher, mathematician, and logician Kurt Goedel, Chakra GNU/Linux 2017.10 was launched this past weekend as the most recent ISO image or installation medium of the Linux distro, packed full of updated technologies and core components for those who want to deploy the OS on new computers.

2017.10 “Goedel” comes with recent KDE software from the KDE Applications 17.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.38.0 suits, as well as the Calligra 3.0.1 office suite and the recently released Calamares 3.1.5 as default graphical installer.

The in-house built Heritage theme for the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment was also updated in this release, receiving multiple improvements, especially for the logout screen and icons. Starting with this new ISO snapshot, Chakra GNU/Linux drops support for the AMD Catalyst graphics drivers.

On the other hand, it introduces support for the libglvnd4 graphics library, allowing users to use Bumblebee with both Intel and Nvidia drivers, as well as PRIME with Intel and Nouveau drivers. Updated video drivers include nvidia 384.59, nvidia 340.102, nvidia 304.135, xf86-video-ati 7.9.0, xf86-video-amdgpu 1.3.0, xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.15, and xf86-video-intel 2.99.917+770+gcb6ba2d.

