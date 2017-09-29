“GPUs Will Replace CPUs In Future, Moore’s Law Is Dead” — Nvidia Founder & CEO

Moore’s Law talks about doubling the number of transistors per inch in about every two years. However, in recent years, Intel has struggled to maintain pace and comply with the Moore’s Law.

Speaking at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) China 2017, in Beijing, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said that the advancements being made in GPU field have killed fuelled the death of Moore’s Law, according to Fudzilla.

Huang claimed to be the first major semiconductor company head to claim that Moore’s Law is dead. He was speaking on the topic “AI: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities.”

Without a doubt, the advancements in GPU, propelled by neural network performance, have outpaced the improvements in CPUs. In numbers, while the CPU transistors have grown at an annual 50% pace, their performance boost has just been 10%.

Huang added that the top 5 e-commerce powers of China, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, JD.com, and iFLYTEK, are using Nvidia Volta GPUs to support their cloud. Moreover, Lenovo and Huawei have deployed HGX-based GPU servers.

He showed faith in Nvidia’s GPUs and claimed that they’ll be able to replace CPUs in the upcoming years.

