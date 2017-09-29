Full Circle Magazine #125

Full Circle Magazine #125

This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : LuminanceHDR, Intro To FreeCAD, and tmux
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Researching With Linux
* My Opinion: Ubuntu Budgie
* KODI Room: Our KODI Setup Pt.2
* Review: Trello
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and much more.

