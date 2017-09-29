This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : LuminanceHDR, Intro To FreeCAD, and tmux
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Researching With Linux
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : LuminanceHDR, Intro To FreeCAD, and tmux
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Researching With Linux
* My Opinion: Ubuntu Budgie
* KODI Room: Our KODI Setup Pt.2
* Review: Trello
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and much more.
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and much more.
DOWNLOAD: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/issue-125/
[…] In Full Circle Magazine issue #125: https://fullcirclemagazine.org/2017/09/29/full-circle-magazine-125/ […]
[…] In Full Circle Magazine issue #125: https://fullcirclemagazine.org/2017/09/29/full-circle-magazine-125/ […]