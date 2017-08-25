Full Circle Magazine #124 is released!

Full Circle Magazine #124 is released!

By -
6166
1

Full Circle – the independent magazine for the Ubuntu Linux community are proud to announce the release of issue one hundred and twenty-four.

This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python (Arduino), Intro To FreeCAD, and Backup With ZFS Snapshots
* Graphics : Inkscape & Kdenlive
* Researching With Linux
* KODI Room: Our KODI Setup Pt.1
plus: News, Q&A, My Desktop, and much more.

Get it while it’s hot!
NOTE: We’re running VERY low on articles. Please consider writing a HowTo, a game/software/hardware/book review, or anything else you think suitable. Send it to: ronnie@fullcirclemagazine.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR