WPS Office’s Linux development has been halted

Users looking for a Microsoft Office clone on Linux will be disappointed to hear that WPS Office’s development on Linux has been halted. The most recent build for Linux was released almost one year ago, with the most recent version being v10.1.0.5672 Alpha.
The fact that development had stalled was raised after one Twitter users reached out to WPS Office to ask why there hadn’t been a new release for a while. The response came back saying that it was “on a halt” and that it needs “community builds”; there’s little chance that community builds will become a thing within the next few months given that WPS Office is not even open source, making community maintenance somewhat of a challenge.
In a follow-up tweet, WPS Office did confirm that while the focus right now is on mobile, they will focus more on Linux towards the end of the year. The response came when a user asked if the office suite will be made open source.
Source: https://www.neowin.net/news/wps-offices-linux-development-has-been-halted
Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht
Forget wps office. If you don’t like Open / LibreOffice use FreeOffice / SoftmakerOffice
WPS Office has published an official statement regarding WPS Office for Linux, indicating that the company will provide ongoing Linux community support and regular updates to WPS Office for Linux. The originating tweet misstated the situation and has been corrected. The pending release of the latest version is scheduled for this June.
According to the company, “While there may be periodic delays in the release of updates based on community feedback, Linux users can be assured of regular updates to the software. The company will continue to deliver on its promise to support the Linux community which has been staunchly supportive of the software.”
To read the company’s official statement on WPS Office for Linux support, please visit
https://www.wps.com/press/LinuxSupport
Best,
Denise Nelson
Public Relations Representative for WPS Office
