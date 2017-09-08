Full Circle Weekly News #69

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark Beta 1 is here
https://betanews.com/2017/09/01/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-beta-download-linux/
Linux pioneer SUSE marks 25 years in the field
https://www.itwire.com/open-sauce/79739-linux-pioneer-suse-marks-25-years-in-the-field.html
With Android Oreo, Google is introducing Linux kernel requirements
https://betanews.com/2017/09/03/android-oreo-linux-kernel/
Linux Kernel 4.13 Released By Linus Torvalds
https://fossbytes.com/linux-kernel-4-13-features-released/
Linux Doubles Its Market Share Since 2015, Windows And Mac Adoption Slows Down
https://fossbytes.com/linux-market-share-double-windows-decrease/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical