    Full Circle Weekly News #68

    SHOW NOTES

    Windows Subsystem For Linux (WSL) Comes To Windows Server
    https://fossbytes.com/install-windows-subsystem-for-linux-wsl-on-windows-server/

    Linux desktop GUI GNOME celebrates its 20th birthday
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-desktop-gui-gnome-celebrates-its-20th-birthday/

    SpaceX Is ‘Sending A Linux-Powered Supercomputer To The Space’ For The First Time
    https://fossbytes.com/spacex-hpe-supercomputer-space-mission/

    Inside the Stealth Destroyer USS Zumwalt, the Warship That Runs on Linux
    http://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/news/a27804/stealth-destroyer-uss-zumwalt-linux/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

