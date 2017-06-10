    Full Circle Weekly News #63

    SHOW NOTES

    UBports is keeping the Ubuntu Phone dream alive
    https://liliputing.com/2017/06/ubports-keeping-ubuntu-phone-dream-alive-third-party-development.html

    Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” Will Be Released On June 17
    https://fossbytes.com/debian-linux-9-stretch-released-date-download/

    Samba vulnerability brings WannaCry fears to Linux/Unix
    http://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/news/450419712/Samba-vulnerability-brings-WannaCry-fears-to-Linux-Unix

    Silicon Graphics’ IRIX and Magic Desktop return as Linux desktop
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/06/05/maxx_interactive_desktop_revives_sgi_irix_and_magic_desktop/

    Tor 7.0 Released With Multiprocess Mode And Content Sandbox, Now Available For Download
    https://fossbytes.com/tor-browser-7-released-available-for-download/

    After WannaCry, Fireball Malware Infects 250 Million Computers; India Worst Affected
    https://fossbytes.com/fireball-malware/

    Linux Mint-powered MintBox 2 has security vulnerability — needs Windows to fix it
    https://betanews.com/2017/06/07/linux-mint-mintbox-vulnerability/

    Intro: "Weapons" – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

