Full Circle Weekly News #63

SHOW NOTES
UBports is keeping the Ubuntu Phone dream alive
https://liliputing.com/2017/06/ubports-keeping-ubuntu-phone-dream-alive-third-party-development.html
Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” Will Be Released On June 17
https://fossbytes.com/debian-linux-9-stretch-released-date-download/
Samba vulnerability brings WannaCry fears to Linux/Unix
http://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/news/450419712/Samba-vulnerability-brings-WannaCry-fears-to-Linux-Unix
Silicon Graphics’ IRIX and Magic Desktop return as Linux desktop
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/06/05/maxx_interactive_desktop_revives_sgi_irix_and_magic_desktop/
Tor 7.0 Released With Multiprocess Mode And Content Sandbox, Now Available For Download
https://fossbytes.com/tor-browser-7-released-available-for-download/
After WannaCry, Fireball Malware Infects 250 Million Computers; India Worst Affected
https://fossbytes.com/fireball-malware/
Linux Mint-powered MintBox 2 has security vulnerability — needs Windows to fix it
https://betanews.com/2017/06/07/linux-mint-mintbox-vulnerability/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical