    Full Circle Weekly News #60

    SHOW NOTES

    Linux kernel 4.11 released
    http://www.infoworld.com/article/3193452/linux/linux-kernel-4-11-released.html

    Linux Mint terrorist jailed for 8 years
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/02/samata_ullah_linux_mint_terrorist_jailed_8_yrs/

    Post Unity 8 Ubuntu shock? Relax, Linux has been here before
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/02/post_unity_8_what_next_for_canonical/

    Assembly line robots vulnerable to hacking
    https://betanews.com/2017/05/03/industrial-robot-hacking/

    Don’t click that Google Docs link! Gmail hijack mail spreads like wildfire
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/03/google_docs_hit_phishing_email_campaign/

    You only need 60 bytes to break Linux’s rpcbind
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/04/linux_rpcbind_vulnerability/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

