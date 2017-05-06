Full Circle Weekly News #60

SHOW NOTES
Linux kernel 4.11 released
http://www.infoworld.com/article/3193452/linux/linux-kernel-4-11-released.html
Linux Mint terrorist jailed for 8 years
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/02/samata_ullah_linux_mint_terrorist_jailed_8_yrs/
Post Unity 8 Ubuntu shock? Relax, Linux has been here before
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/02/post_unity_8_what_next_for_canonical/
Assembly line robots vulnerable to hacking
https://betanews.com/2017/05/03/industrial-robot-hacking/
Don’t click that Google Docs link! Gmail hijack mail spreads like wildfire
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/03/google_docs_hit_phishing_email_campaign/
You only need 60 bytes to break Linux’s rpcbind
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/04/linux_rpcbind_vulnerability/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical