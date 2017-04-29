    Full Circle Weekly News #59

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Hits the Streets on October 19, with GNOME 3.26
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-hits-the-streets-on-october-19-with-gnome-3-26-515060.shtml

    Canonical Shuts Down Support For Ubuntu Phone, Updates Ending In June
    https://fossbytes.com/canonical-shuts-down-support-for-ubuntu-phone-updates-ending-in-june/

    Hackers uncork experimental Linux-targeting malware
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/04/25/linux_malware/

    Kali Linux 2017.1 Released With New Features
    https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2017-1-features-download-torrent-iso/

    What Is The Year 2038 Problem In Linux? Will Unix Clocks Fail On Jan. 19, 2038?
    https://fossbytes.com/year-2038-problem-linux-unix/

    Linux on Android smartphones: Project Halium wants your handset to run Ubuntu, Sailfish
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-on-android-smartphones-project-halium-wants-your-handset-to-run-ubuntu-sailfish/

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

