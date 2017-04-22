Full Circle Weekly News #58

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu 17.10 To Have Wayland Display Server As Default
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-10-wayland-default-server/
Ubuntu might retire Thunderbird
http://www.fudzilla.com/news/43433-ubuntu-might-retire-thunderbird
Red Hat and Fedora Teams Welcome Ubuntu to GNOME and Wayland with Open Arms
http://news.softpedia.com/news/red-hat-and-fedora-teams-welcome-ubuntu-to-gnome-and-wayland-with-open-arms-514661.shtml
Tails 2.12 Anonymous Live OS Is Out, Drops I2P as Alternative Anonymity Network
http://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-2-12-anonymous-live-os-is-out-drops-i2p-as-alternative-anonymity-network-515000.shtml
Mozilla Firefox web browser may no longer be supported on your Linux computer
https://betanews.com/2017/04/20/mozilla-firefox-linux-intel-amd/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical