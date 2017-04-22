    Full Circle Weekly News #58

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu 17.10 To Have Wayland Display Server As Default
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-10-wayland-default-server/

    Ubuntu might retire Thunderbird
    http://www.fudzilla.com/news/43433-ubuntu-might-retire-thunderbird

    Red Hat and Fedora Teams Welcome Ubuntu to GNOME and Wayland with Open Arms
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/red-hat-and-fedora-teams-welcome-ubuntu-to-gnome-and-wayland-with-open-arms-514661.shtml

    Tails 2.12 Anonymous Live OS Is Out, Drops I2P as Alternative Anonymity Network
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/tails-2-12-anonymous-live-os-is-out-drops-i2p-as-alternative-anonymity-network-515000.shtml

    Mozilla Firefox web browser may no longer be supported on your Linux computer
    https://betanews.com/2017/04/20/mozilla-firefox-linux-intel-amd/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

