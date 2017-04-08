Full Circle Weekly News #57

SHOW NOTES

Canonical abandons Unity, Mir, and Ubuntu Touch

https://www.bit-tech.net/news/bits/2017/04/06/canonical-abandons-unity/1

Ubuntu Touch and Unity 8 Are Not Dead, UBports Community Will Keep Them Alive

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-and-unity-8-are-not-dead-ubports-community-will-keep-them-alive-514620.shtml

Google’s First Machine Learning Chip (TPU) Is 30x Faster Than CPUs And GPUs

https://fossbytes.com/googles-home-made-ai-processor-is-30x-faster-than-cpus-and-gpus/

Android Defeats Windows To Become World’s Most Popular OS

https://fossbytes.com/android-defeats-windows-worlds-most-popular-os/

Verizon will install spyware on all its Android phones

https://www.engadget.com/2017/03/31/eff-verizon-will-install-spyware-on-all-its-android-phones/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical