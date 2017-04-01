Full Circle Weekly News #56

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu 17.04 inches closer to production
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/03/26/ubuntu_1704_final_beta/
Linux Kernels 4.10.6, 4.9.18 LTS and 4.4.57 LTS Released with Updated Drivers
http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernels-4-10-6-4-9-18-lts-and-4-4-57-lts-released-with-updated-drivers-514312.shtml
Google Launches New Open Source Website
https://fossbytes.com/google-open-source-website/
IXmaps: This Map Tells If Your Web Traffic Is Being Spied On By The NSA
https://fossbytes.com/ixmaps-map-web-traffic-nsa-listening-port/
Elon Musk Launches New Startup Neuralink To Connect Human Brains With Computers
https://fossbytes.com/elon-musk-neuralink-connect-human-brains-computers/
New Android Ransomware Goes Undetected by All Antivirus Programs
http://news.softpedia.com/news/new-android-ransomware-goes-undetected-by-all-antivirus-programs-514440.shtml
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical