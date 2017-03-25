    Full Circle Weekly News #55

    Apologies for the lack of shows for the past two weeks. I had a heavy cold and assumed you wouldn’t want me coughing and sniffling in your ears.  🙂

    SHOW NOTES

    Canonical extends Ubuntu 12.04 support for paying customers
    http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-extends-ubuntu-12-04-support-for-paying-customers/

    Ubuntu Linux, Safari, Adobe Reader, And Edge Hacked At Pwn2Own 2017
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-safari-adobe-edge-hacked-pwn2own-2017/

    Linux in Munich: ‘No compelling technical reason to return to Windows,’ says city’s IT chief
    http://www.techrepublic.com/article/linux-in-munich-no-compelling-technical-reason-to-return-to-windows-says-citys-it-chief/

    DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC
    https://fossbytes.com/doubleagent-attack-antivirus-into-malware/

    Critical Bug Allows CIA To Control 318 Cisco Switch Models, No Fix Available
    https://fossbytes.com/cisco-switches-critical-vulnerability-cmp/

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

