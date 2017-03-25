Full Circle Weekly News #55

Apologies for the lack of shows for the past two weeks. I had a heavy cold and assumed you wouldn’t want me coughing and sniffling in your ears. 🙂

SHOW NOTES

Canonical extends Ubuntu 12.04 support for paying customers

http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-extends-ubuntu-12-04-support-for-paying-customers/

Ubuntu Linux, Safari, Adobe Reader, And Edge Hacked At Pwn2Own 2017

https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-safari-adobe-edge-hacked-pwn2own-2017/

Linux in Munich: ‘No compelling technical reason to return to Windows,’ says city’s IT chief

http://www.techrepublic.com/article/linux-in-munich-no-compelling-technical-reason-to-return-to-windows-says-citys-it-chief/

DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC

https://fossbytes.com/doubleagent-attack-antivirus-into-malware/

Critical Bug Allows CIA To Control 318 Cisco Switch Models, No Fix Available

https://fossbytes.com/cisco-switches-critical-vulnerability-cmp/

