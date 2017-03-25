Full Circle Weekly News #55

Apologies for the lack of shows for the past two weeks. I had a heavy cold and assumed you wouldn’t want me coughing and sniffling in your ears. 🙂
SHOW NOTES
Canonical extends Ubuntu 12.04 support for paying customers
http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-extends-ubuntu-12-04-support-for-paying-customers/
Ubuntu Linux, Safari, Adobe Reader, And Edge Hacked At Pwn2Own 2017
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-linux-safari-adobe-edge-hacked-pwn2own-2017/
Linux in Munich: ‘No compelling technical reason to return to Windows,’ says city’s IT chief
http://www.techrepublic.com/article/linux-in-munich-no-compelling-technical-reason-to-return-to-windows-says-citys-it-chief/
DoubleAgent Attack Turns Your Antivirus Into Malware And Hijacks Your PC
https://fossbytes.com/doubleagent-attack-antivirus-into-malware/
Critical Bug Allows CIA To Control 318 Cisco Switch Models, No Fix Available
https://fossbytes.com/cisco-switches-critical-vulnerability-cmp/
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical