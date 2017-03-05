    Full Circle Weekly News #54

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu-Powered Robots and Augmented Reality Helmets to Be Showcased at MWC 2017
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-powered-robots-and-augmented-reality-helmets-to-be-showcased-at-mwc-2017-513212.shtml

    Canonical wins award for convergence efforts
    https://betanews.com/2017/02/28/canonical-ubuntu-linux-canonical-award-convergence/

    GNU Linux-libre 4.10 Kernel Officially Released for Users Who Want 100% Freedom
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/gnu-linux-libre-4-10-kernel-officially-released-for-users-who-want-100-freedom-513380.shtml

    FriendlyElec releases Ubuntu Linux-ready NanoPi M1 Plus — a $30 Raspberry Pi killer
    https://betanews.com/2017/03/02/friendlyelec-linux-debian-ubuntu-nanopi-m1-plus-raspberry-pi/

    Linux Kernel 4.10 Released With New Features And Updated Drivers
    https://fossbytes.com/linux-kernel-4-10-released-new-features/
    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

