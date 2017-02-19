    Full Circle Weekly News #53

    Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Officially Released with Linux Kernel 4.8 from Ubuntu 16.10
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-16-04-2-lts-officially-released-with-linux-kernel-4-8-from-ubuntu-16-10-512758.shtml

    Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Has Entered Feature Freeze, Beta Lands February 23
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-has-entered-feature-freeze-beta-lands-february-23-513023.shtml

    Linux pioneer Munich poised to ditch open source and return to Windows
    http://www.techrepublic.com/article/linux-pioneer-munich-poised-to-ditch-open-source-and-return-to-windows/

    Terrifyingly, Google’s Artificial Intelligence acts aggressively when cornered
    http://www.chron.com/news/science-environment/article/Google-s-Artificial-Intelligence-acts-10931151.php

    DEFT “Zero” Linux 2017.1 Lightweight Digital Forensics Distro Available For Download
    https://fossbytes.com/deft-zero-linux-2017-features-download/

    Open source smart home platform gains Ubuntu snap packages
    http://linuxgizmos.com/open-source-smart-home-platform-gains-ubuntu-snap-packages/

