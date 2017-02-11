Full Circle Weekly News #52

SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 Has Been Officially Released for Ubuntu Phones and Tablets
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-15-has-been-officially-released-for-ubuntu-phones-and-tablets-512689.shtml
UBports Community Successfully Ports Canonical’s Ubuntu OS to the Fairphone 2
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubports-community-successfully-ports-canonical-s-ubuntu-os-to-the-fairphone-2-512737.shtml
Tails 3.0 will drop 32-bit processor support
https://betanews.com/2017/02/03/tails-3-32-bit-processor/
Mirai: Windows Trojan helps hackers infect Linux-based devices with IoT malware
http://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3004242/mirai-windows-trojan-helps-hackers-infect-linux-based-devices-with-iot-malware
BT defends Google and Android in EU antitrust case
https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/06/bt-google-android-antitrust-eu-letter/
How criminals use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
https://betanews.com/2017/02/08/how-criminals-use-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning/
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical