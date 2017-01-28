    Full Circle Weekly News #51

    SHOW NOTES

    Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Point Release Coming On Feb 2 With Linux Kernel 4.8
    https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-16-04-2-second-point-release-date/

    Canonical launches Ubuntu Tutorials
    http://betanews.com/2017/01/22/canonical-ubuntu-tutorials-linux-open-source/

    Ubuntu Developers Now Tracking Linux Kernel 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-developers-now-tracking-linux-kernel-4-10-for-ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-512081.shtml

    HandBrake 1.0.2 Video Transcoder Released for Linux, Mac and Windows
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/handbrake-1-0-2-open-source-video-transcoder-released-for-linux-mac-and-windows-512134.shtml

    Linux Systemd Flaw Gives Attackers Root Access
    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/linux-systemd-flaw-gives-attackers-root-access/

    Wine 2.0 released: Run Windows apps in Linux
    http://www.infoworld.com/article/3161704/linux/wine-2-0-released-run-windows-apps-in-linux.html

    Worried about your online privacy? Download Tails 2.10
    https://betanews.com/2017/01/25/linux-tails-online-privacy-download/

    ———————————————————————————–

