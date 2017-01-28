Full Circle Weekly News #51

Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/
SHOW NOTES
Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Point Release Coming On Feb 2 With Linux Kernel 4.8
https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-16-04-2-second-point-release-date/
Canonical launches Ubuntu Tutorials
http://betanews.com/2017/01/22/canonical-ubuntu-tutorials-linux-open-source/
Ubuntu Developers Now Tracking Linux Kernel 4.10 for Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-developers-now-tracking-linux-kernel-4-10-for-ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-512081.shtml
HandBrake 1.0.2 Video Transcoder Released for Linux, Mac and Windows
http://news.softpedia.com/news/handbrake-1-0-2-open-source-video-transcoder-released-for-linux-mac-and-windows-512134.shtml
Linux Systemd Flaw Gives Attackers Root Access
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/linux-systemd-flaw-gives-attackers-root-access/
Wine 2.0 released: Run Windows apps in Linux
http://www.infoworld.com/article/3161704/linux/wine-2-0-released-run-windows-apps-in-linux.html
Worried about your online privacy? Download Tails 2.10
https://betanews.com/2017/01/25/linux-tails-online-privacy-download/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical