Full Circle Weekly News #50

SHOW NOTES:

Puppy Linux Fork Quirky 8.1.6 “Xerus” Is Built from Ubuntu 16.04 Binary Packages

http://news.softpedia.com/news/puppy-linux-fork-quirky-8-1-6-xerus-is-built-from-ubuntu-16-04-binary-packages-511890.shtml

You Can Now Have a Single ISO Image with All the Essential Ubuntu 16.10 Flavors

http://news.softpedia.com/news/you-can-now-have-a-single-iso-image-with-all-essential-ubuntu-16-10-flavors-exclusive-511788.shtml

Ubuntu-Based Vinux Linux 5.1 Released for Blind and Partially Sighted People

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-based-vinux-linux-5-1-released-for-blind-and-partially-sighted-people-511978.shtml

How IBM Is Using Artificial Intelligence to Provide Cybersecurity

http://host.madison.com/business/investment/markets-and-stocks/how-ibm-is-using-artificial-intelligence-to-provide-cybersecurity/article_fb85c743-e534-535d-a454-93ad566dd31d.html

Mac, Linux malware discovered targeting biomedical research

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3159248/macs/mac-malware-is-found-targeting-biomedical-research.html

Beware! This Ruthless Malware Returned From The Dead Is Now A Virtual Machine Killer

https://fossbytes.com/second-shamoon-2-malware-virtual-machines/

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical