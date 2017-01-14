Full Circle Weekly News #49

Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/
SHOW NOTES:
Firmware updates for Ubuntu phones on hold
http://www.itwire.com/mobility/76372-firmware-updates-for-ubuntu-phones-on-hold.html
Artificial intelligence keeps IBM atop 2016 patent list
https://www.cnet.com/news/ibm-top-2016-us-patent-list-artificial-intelligence-intel-amazon/
Linux Kernel 4.8 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.9 Series
http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-8-reaches-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-9-series-511678.shtml
‘Civilization 6’ Will Finally Arrive On Linux And SteamOS Very Soon
http://www.mobilenapps.com/articles/31114/20170111/civilization-6-will-finally-arrive-on-linux-and-steamos-very-soon.htm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 beta out now
http://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-enterprise-linux-6-9-beta-out-now/
Linux Kernel 4.4.41 LTS Introduces Nouveau, Radeon, and PowerPC Improvements
http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-4-41-lts-introduces-nouveau-radeon-and-powerpc-improvements-511719.shtml
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical