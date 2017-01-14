Full Circle Weekly News #49

Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/

SHOW NOTES:

Firmware updates for Ubuntu phones on hold

http://www.itwire.com/mobility/76372-firmware-updates-for-ubuntu-phones-on-hold.html

Artificial intelligence keeps IBM atop 2016 patent list

https://www.cnet.com/news/ibm-top-2016-us-patent-list-artificial-intelligence-intel-amazon/

Linux Kernel 4.8 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Move to Linux 4.9 Series

http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-8-reaches-end-of-life-users-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-9-series-511678.shtml

‘Civilization 6’ Will Finally Arrive On Linux And SteamOS Very Soon

http://www.mobilenapps.com/articles/31114/20170111/civilization-6-will-finally-arrive-on-linux-and-steamos-very-soon.htm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 beta out now

http://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-enterprise-linux-6-9-beta-out-now/

Linux Kernel 4.4.41 LTS Introduces Nouveau, Radeon, and PowerPC Improvements

http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-4-41-lts-introduces-nouveau-radeon-and-powerpc-improvements-511719.shtml

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical