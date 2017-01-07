Full Circle Weekly News #48

Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/

SHOW NOTES:

Ubuntu 17.04 Skips First Alpha for Opt-In Flavors

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-skips-first-alpha-for-opt-in-flavors-gcc-6-3-0-hits-the-repository-511456.shtml

Nexus 5 Now a Fully Working Ubuntu Phone, Fairphone 2 Gets Voice Call Support

http://news.softpedia.com/news/nexus-5-now-a-fully-working-ubuntu-phone-fairphone-2-gets-voice-call-support-511448.shtml

Canonical Clarifies the Current State of Ubuntu Phones and Ubuntu Touch Updates

http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-clarifies-the-current-state-of-ubuntu-phones-and-ubuntu-touch-updates-511577.shtml

KillDisk Ransomware Now Targets Linux, Prevents Boot-Up, Has Faulty Encryption

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/killdisk-ransomware-now-targets-linux-prevents-boot-up-has-faulty-encryption/

Tux4Ubuntu: Tuxify Your Ubuntu Linux This New Year

https://fossbytes.com/tux4ubuntu-tux-penguin-ubuntu-linux/

Linux 2017: With great power comes great responsibility

http://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-2017-with-great-power-comes-great-responsibility/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical